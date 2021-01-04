News
193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 193 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 160,220 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 14 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 2,864 cases.

Three more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 691 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 740, the total respective number so far is 144,831, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,834.

And 1,201 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 598,705 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
