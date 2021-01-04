Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy

Armenia National Security Service (NSS) director Armen Abazyan is being sent to Baku in strict secrecy on the eve of the January 11 meeting expected between Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev after a series of other meetings in Moscow between the NSS director and his Azerbaijani counterpart and the Azerbaijani side. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote about this on his Telegram channel.
"He has a task to form and record in writing all those disgraceful concessions and losses which have already been made on the basis of verbal agreements, as well as to take on obligations for the next ones," Minasyan added in particular.