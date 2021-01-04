Israel defense ministry favors buying one more F-35 squadron from US

Israel’s defense minister said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States, and that he hoped a deal could be clinched before US President Donald Trump steps down on January 20, Reuters reported.
“Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet TV.
“I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance—continuing to expand the F-35 [procurement], going for F-15s?” Gantz did not specify the number of F-35s in the proposed new squadron. Defense officials have said the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.