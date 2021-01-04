UK court rejects extraditing Assange to US

A British judge ruled on Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, Reuters reported.
US authorities accuse Assange, 49, of 18 counts relating to the release by WikiLeaks of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
His lawyers had argued the entire prosecution was politically motivated, powered by US President Donald Trump, and that Assange’s extradition would pose a severe threat to the work of journalists.
At a court hearing in London, Judge Vanessa Baraitser rejected nearly all his legal team’s arguments, but said she could not approve his extradition as there was a real risk he would commit suicide.