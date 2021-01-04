Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has written an article about the origin of the recent 44-day war in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
And in the end of his article, Pashinyan particularly noted: "But, of course, it is important to talk about the course of the war, the chances of victory and the reasons for the defeat, the signing of the November 9 statement, the post-war events and, most importantly, the future of Armenia and Artsakh. I will touch upon these topics again as needed.
If it turns out that the article is still an acceptable genre for our society, it is also possible in the form of articles; time will tell.
I also realize that this article is disappointing for all those who are tired of discussions about the past and want to see the future. But such a conversation about the recent and not-so-recent past is important to start a full-fledged conversation about the future."