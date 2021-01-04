News
US to appeal against UK court decision to refuse Assange extradition
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US prosecutors have indicated they will appeal against a British judge’s ruling on Monday to bar the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, his lawyer said, Reuters reported.

Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald said he would apply for bail for Assange on Wednesday, pending that appeal.

As reported earlier, a British judge ruled on Monday that Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.
