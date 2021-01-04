News
Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)
Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics, Society

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, on Monday visited the Martuni region, according to Archbishop Martirosyan's Facebook page.

Martirosyan visited the Amaras Monastery together with the Russian peacekeeping command, and he discussed the security of the monastery.

Then he visited the Saint Vardan Church of Chartar town, and then—the Saint Nerses the Great Church of Martuni town.

Also, Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan met with the head of the Martuni regional administration, Ararat Melkumyan.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
