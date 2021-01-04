Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: We will change these incapable authorities that destroying our state

Our losses continue. Now it is Shurnukh's turn. The opposition Homeland Salvation Movement has issued a statement in this regard, presenting the views of Vazgen Manukyan, its candidate for Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia (RA).
"In fact, our independent state of today—under the leadership of the government, army, law enforcement agencies—does not protect the security of our country and people, territories, our property and interests.
When the state is unable to ensure the protection of the safety and interests of its citizens, it is the natural right of the people to take that protection into their own hands.
We will change these incapable authorities that destroying our state. The military force that had been formed over the course of dozens of years will once again be able to become the guarantor of our security. But this takes time, and during that time we are constantly having new losses, the borders of our country are being squeezed, our border settlements and inhabitants remain unprotected.
In these circumstances, I underscore the fact that our youth, the population of the border areas, our veterans who went through hard wars will again form defense detachments, negotiate and cooperate with the peacekeeping forces within the framework of the interpretations and implementation of the document of the tripartite statement of November 9 (what the RA state structures do not do), and to protect the borders of our country and the safety of our people," the statement also said in particular.