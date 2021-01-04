Armenia PM’s spokesperson neither denies nor confirms Pashinyan's visit to Russia on January 11

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armenian Prime Minister's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan neither denied nor confirmed that Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia on January 11, where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
"At this point, I can neither deny nor confirm. When such a meeting is planned, we will provide proper information," Gevorgyan said.
According to the rumors, the agenda of this meeting includes the trilateral statement signed on November 9.
On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan.