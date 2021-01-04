News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
January 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenia PM’s spokesperson neither denies nor confirms Pashinyan's visit to Russia on January 11
Armenia PM’s spokesperson neither denies nor confirms Pashinyan's visit to Russia on January 11
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Armenian Prime Minister's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan neither denied nor confirmed that Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Russia on January 11, where he will meet with President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"At this point, I can neither deny nor confirm. When such a meeting is planned, we will provide proper information," Gevorgyan said.

According to the rumors, the agenda of this meeting includes the trilateral statement signed on November 9.

On November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities. But this statement also stipulates the handover of part of Artsakh lands to Azerbaijan. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Postanjyan: PM Pashinyan was not authorized to sign document which would hand over Shushi, Hadrut, other regions
As per the leader of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricots) party of Armenia…
 Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)
Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan visited the Martuni region…
 Armenia opposition MP: PM Pashinyan started 2021 again with lie
Where have you heard that the land is handed over by verbal consent?...
 Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war
“Such a conversation about the recent and not-so-recent past is important to start a full-fledged conversation about the future,” Pashinyan concluded…
 Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article
It was shot down in Armenia’s airspace…
 Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"
After giving Tigranashen [village], we can no longer go to Syunik [Province]…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos