Postanjyan: PM Pashinyan was not authorized to sign document which would hand over Shushi, Hadrut, other regions

YEREVAN. – Rumors are circulating that PM Nikol Pashinyan shall go to Moscow and sign a document. The leader of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani (Land of Apricots) party of Armenia, Zaruhi Postanjyan, said this at Monday's press conference.
"I would like to inform for the information of the organizers of the Moscow meeting that Nikol Pashinyan does not represent the government of the Republic of Armenia, therefore, his signature can have no legal force for the citizens of the Republic of Armenia," she added.
As per Postanjyan, the trilateral statement signed on November 9 has nothing to do with the territorial integrity of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). "Nikol Pashinyan was not authorized to sign on behalf of Artsakh a document which would hand over Shushi, Hadrut, and other regions. Nikol Pashinyan is not authorized to reach an oral agreement and hand over one or a part of the villages of Armenia [to Azerbaijan],” Zaruhi Postanjyan argued.
According to her, the measures that have been taken so far by Armenia’s opposition Homeland Salvation Movement are not enough to carry out the priority tasks, and now it is necessary to take drastic steps. "A [new] government must be formed quickly, that government must take the initiative to enter into relations with other states, make decisions. It is desirable that the Homeland Salvation Movement’s candidate for Prime Minister, Vazgen Manukyan, assume these obligations; [but] if he refuses, let another leader assume [these obligations]," Postanjyan said.