Armenia ex-envoy: It’s important for PM Pashinyan to record at least a success so that his betrayal will not be perfect
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The criminal haste of demarcating with GPS, sending the director of the National Security Service to Baku, and giving in to [Azerbaijan President Ilham] Aliyev all the time is of need for [Armenian PM] Nikol [Pashinyan] only to get at least a concession and push it into the soft brains of his fan club to extend his rule. Mikayel Minasyan, Armenia’s former Ambassador to the Vatican and son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, wrote this on his Telegram channel.

"With this small concession, the road will be opened for Azerbaijan in Meghri [town of Armenia] via Nakhchivan. It is important for Nikol to record at least a success, so that his betrayal will not be perfect, but rather he will at least small foretokens of cooperation. ‘(…) we can quickly go to Meghri,’ he will tell his servants, keeping silent about [the fact] that Meghri is also endangered because of the promised transport corridor. The goal of this mindless person is clear: to keep power at all costs," Minasyan added in particular.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
