US Justice Department extremely disappointed in UK court decision on Assange case
US Justice Department extremely disappointed in UK court decision on Assange case
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The United States will continue to seek WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition, the US Department of Justice said on Monday after a British judge ruled that he should not be extradited to the US to face criminal charges, Reuters reported.

“While we are extremely disappointed in the court’s ultimate decision, we are gratified that the United States prevailed on every point of law raised. In particular, the court rejected all of Mr. Assange’s arguments regarding political motivation, political offense, fair trial, and freedom of speech. We will continue to seek Mr. Assange’s extradition to the United States,” department spokesman Marc Raimondi said in a statement.

As reported earlier, a British judge ruled on Monday that Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges including breaking a spying law, saying his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
