Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh so far diffuse about 19,000 explosive ordnances

Since November 23, 2020, specialists from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Ministry of Defense have cleared—in Nagorno-Karabakh [Artsakh]—414.6 hectares of land, 160.3 km of roads, 617 buildings—including 22 social facilities—from unexploded ordnances, and 18,925 unexploded ordnances were found and diffused, according to the Russian Defense Ministry statement.
"The return of citizens to their permanent residence is being ensured, humanitarian aid is being provided, civil infrastructure facilities are being restored. In one day, Russian peacekeepers have ensured 99 refugees’ safe return from the territory of the RA [Republic of Armenia] to Nagorno-Karabakh. Ever since November 14, 2020, 47,287 people have returned to their permanent residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the statement also said.
In total, Russian military doctors have assisted 1,091 people, including 135 children, in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Russian peacekeepers, together with the Red Cross and the Nagorno-Karabakh State Service for Emergency Situations, are continuing to search for the bodies of those killed in the recent hostilities in the area.
And ever since the hotline was launched, 562 requests for information on missing persons were received.
To note, on November 9, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a joint statement on a complete cessation of hostilities—which Azerbaijan had launched on September 27—in and around Artsakh. Accordingly, Russian peacekeepers are deployed in the region to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities.