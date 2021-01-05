Saudi Arabia to reopen its land and sea borders with Qatar after long dispute

Kuwait said Saudi Arabia is opening its land and sea borders with Qatar after a lengthy dispute that has deteriorated Qatar's relations with a number of Gulf states, the BBC reported.
The move was taken ahead of the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, which will take place on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia.
A senior US source said an agreement would be signed at the end of the summit to end the rift between the Gulf states.
Countries bordering Qatar: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic embargo against Qatar for 3.5 years, accusing the state of supporting terrorism.
Qatar denies all charges.
It took months of patient, painstaking diplomatic work, mainly from Kuwait, to lift the embargo on Qatar.
The blockade, which has lasted for three and a half years, has turned into huge costs both for the Qatar economy and for the concept of the unity of the Gulf countries.
According to BBC, one of the Gulf countries, in particular the UAE, has serious doubts that Qatar will really change its policy.
Qatar has denied accusations of terrorist ties, while supporting Islamist movements in Gaza, Libya, which the UAE assesses as an existential threat to its monarchy.
Meanwhile, the embargo imposed by neighboring countries pushed Qatar towards the ideological enemies of Saudi Arabia - Turkey and Iran, BBC added.