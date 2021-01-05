News
Israeli health ministry approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The American company Moderna, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine, said that the Israeli health ministry has approved the use of its drug.

It has provided 6 million doses and the first deliveries are expected to begin in January, the company said in a statement.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was previously approved in the US and Canada, making Israel the third country to approve the drug.

The company is now awaiting vaccine approval from the EU, Singapore, Switzerland, and the UK.

The COVID-19 vaccination kicked off in Israel on December 19. The country plans to vaccinate all citizens at risk by the end of January.
