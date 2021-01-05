Alibaba founder billionaire Jack Ma reportedly goes missing

Jack Ma's business is under tremendous pressure right now, but nothing has been heard of the co-founder of China's most successful tech empire and legendary billionaire Jack Ma for months, CNN reported.
Ma has not appeared in public or posted on social media since late October, a week before the long-awaited listing of Alibaba's financial subsidiary, Ant Group, was blocked by Chinese regulators.
Ant Group has gone from preparing the world's largest IPO to receiving an order to overhaul large sections of its business. The company has been criticized by Chinese regulators for pushing competitors out of the market and harming consumer rights.
Meanwhile, an antitrust investigation was carried out against Alibaba.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Beijing is trying to shrink Ma's empire and take a larger stake in Ma's business.
According to the Financial Times, the billionaire did not even participate in the finale of the African talent show he created. Ma was reportedly replaced by a judge during the November filming of the latest episode of 'Africa's Business Heroes', a TV competition for entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, on October 12, Ma announced that he was looking forward to meeting with the finalists during the online finals on November 14.
Alibaba told CNN Business on Monday that Ma "had to miss the finale due to scheduling conflict." It declined further comment on his whereabouts.