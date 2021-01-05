News
Russian peacekeepers conduct demining of Stepanakert using robotics
Russian peacekeepers conduct demining of Stepanakert using robotics
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian specialists continue work on demining the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reported.

In the course of demining and clearing the outskirts of Stepanakert, Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems, which allow ensuring the safety of servicemen when performing explosive work and maintaining a high rate of cleaning the area in any weather conditions.

Since November 23, 2020, during the operation, the engineering units of the Russian peacekeeping forces have cleared of unexploded ordnance over 414.6 hectares of territory, over 160 km of roads, 617 housing buildings, including over 20 socially significant objects, about 19 thousand explosive items.

Discovered explosive objects and unexploded ammunition are removed and destroyed at a specially equipped landfill. Ammunition that cannot be evacuated is destroyed on site with all the necessary safety measures in place for blasting operations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
