Russian military peacekeeping doctors help over 1,100 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh
Russian military peacekeeping doctors help over 1,100 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Military doctors from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to provide assistance to the local population in various settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reported.

Russian peacekeepers have created multifunctional medical teams to provide fieldwork for military doctors in remote settlements of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Over the past day, Russian military doctors have provided medical assistance to more than 50 residents of the Martuni region. In total, Russian military medics helped over 1,100 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 135 children.

Appeals from local residents are usually linked to an exacerbation of various chronic diseases, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
