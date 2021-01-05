News
Armenia village head: Residents left their homes, part of Shurnukh to be transferred to Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Residents of the Shurnukh village have already left 12 homes, set to be transferred to Azerbaijan, Shurnukh head Hakob Arshakyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to him, most of the families left homeless stayed in vacant houses in the village, several families moved to Goris, and one of them - to Kapan.

The Azerbaijanis stated that half of the village would be transferred to them and gave the Shurnukh residents time till January 5 to release 12 houses. Part of the villagers burned down their houses.
