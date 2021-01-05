Armenia village head: Residents left their homes, part of Shurnukh to be transferred to Azerbaijan

Residents of the Shurnukh village have already left 12 homes, set to be transferred to Azerbaijan, Shurnukh head Hakob Arshakyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
According to him, most of the families left homeless stayed in vacant houses in the village, several families moved to Goris, and one of them - to Kapan.
The Azerbaijanis stated that half of the village would be transferred to them and gave the Shurnukh residents time till January 5 to release 12 houses. Part of the villagers burned down their houses.