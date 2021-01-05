Australian government calls for pressure on Trump to end Assange's harassment

The Australian government has faced calls from its own coalition and the opposition Labor Party to pressure the administration of US President Donald Trump to end the prosecution of Julian Assange after a UK court rejected a request to extradite the founder of WikiLeaks to the United States, The Guardian reported.
After the US government announced its plans to appeal the court decision, Assange's supporters in the Australian coalition George Christensen and independent South Australian Senator Rex Patrick said a pardon of Donald Trump is the best way to end this saga, the newspaper notes.
The Labor Party did not go so far as to demand a pardon for Assange, but said the country's government should do everything in its power to draw a line on this issue and urge the US government to close the issue.
In this regard, Australian PM Scott Morrison said that the decision of the UK court in the Assange case could be appealed.
According to Morrison, the Australian government is not a party to the process but will continue to come up with offers of consular assistance to its citizen, which is Julian Assange.
In turn, FM Marise Payne said that Australia will continue to respect the current legal process.