Putin and Merkel discuss joint production of COVID-19 vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone talk with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service reported.
Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel congratulated each other on Christmas and New Year's holidays.
The sides discussed issues of cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting possible prospects for joint production of vaccines.
It was agreed to continue contacts in this regard between the ministries of health and other specialized structures of the two countries.
The two also touched upon some aspects of the internal Ukrainian settlement.