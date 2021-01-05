News
Al Jazeera: Iran sends request to Interpol to arrest 48 people, including Trump, amid Soleimani's murder
Al Jazeera: Iran sends request to Interpol to arrest 48 people, including Trump, amid Soleimani's murder
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Iran has sent a request to Interpol on the arrest of US President Donald Trump and other 47 people, Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaeili told a briefing on Tuesday that Iran had sent a request to Interpol to arrest Trump and 47 other US officials who played a role in the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani last year.

This is Iran's second international request for the arrest of Trump.

A similar request was earlier rejected by the Interpol branch in France, which stated that the country's constitution prohibits organizations from engaging in any interference or activity of a political, military, religious or racial nature.
