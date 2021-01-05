News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India scheduled for late January to focus on the fight against coronavirus, TASS reported.

Boris Johnson and Iranian PM Narendra Modi held talks and noted their mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and pointed out the need to build close cooperation between the countries, including in the fight against the pandemic.

The office at 10 Downing Street added that Johnson hopes to visit India later in the first half of 2021 ahead of the G7 summit to be held in the UK, where Modi is expected to be a guest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies
Most businesses are expected to adapt to telecommuting...
 Putin and Merkel discuss joint production of COVID-19 vaccines
The sides discussed issues of cooperation in combating the COVID-19 pandemic...
 France confirms 10 COVID-19 new strain cases
In an interview with RTL radio...
 Iran reports COVID-19 new strain first case
The minister said that the case was brought by a passenger arriving from the UK...
 324 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day
The total number has reached 160,544...
 China MFA calls US Deputy National Security Adviser’s theory on coronavirus origin “lies”
Pottinger is still hyping despicable lies and rumors…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos