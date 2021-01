Armenia celebrates Christmas

Iran hands over plane crash report to Ukraine

Amazon buying 11 planes to speed up shipping

Armenian MFA: De-occupation of territories occupied by Azerbaijan is at center of the Artsakh settlement

Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic

188 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh per day

UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies

Putin and Merkel discuss joint production of COVID-19 vaccines

Christmas Divine Liturgy being held in Armenia's Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

ECHR grants Armenian side petition

Turkish authorities intend to convert Armenian church into cultural center

Aliyev says he ordered construction of international airport in Nagorno-Karabakh

14 people in Armenia have symptoms of poisoning amid violations of requirements for water quality

Armenian PM assistant meets relatives of missing servicemen

France confirms 10 COVID-19 new strain cases

Iran reports COVID-19 new strain first case

Armenia and Artsakh FMs sign program of consultations

Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

Australian government calls for pressure on Trump to end Assange's harassment

Artsakh president and Armenia minister discuss help to Karabakh people

Al Jazeera: Iran sends request to Interpol to arrest 48 people, including Trump, amid Soleimani's murder

Father of missing soldier: There are over 800 Armenian prisoners in Baku

Alibaba founder billionaire Jack Ma reportedly goes missing

Armenian FM to leave for Artsakh

Missing soldiers' relatives protesting near Armenian government building

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

Armenia village head: Residents left their homes, part of Shurnukh to be transferred to Azerbaijan

Russian military peacekeeping doctors help over 1,100 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Israeli health ministry approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Russian peacekeepers conduct demining of Stepanakert using robotics

Saudi Arabia to reopen its land and sea borders with Qatar after long dispute

324 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Artsakh: Sappers clearing communities of Askeran region

Bodies of another 9 Armenian soldiers found during searches

Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Greece PM makes new appointments to Cabinet

Israel defense ministry favors buying one more F-35 squadron from US

Armenia’s Shurnukh village residents burning their houses

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh so far diffuse about 19,000 explosive ordnances

US Justice Department extremely disappointed in UK court decision on Assange case

Super-infectious “South African” coronavirus mutation is detected in UK

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

China MFA calls US Deputy National Security Adviser’s theory on coronavirus origin “lies”

Poland special services prevent plotting of terrorism against Islamic religious facility

Armenia ex-envoy: It’s important for PM Pashinyan to record at least a success so that his betrayal will not be perfect

Netanyahu says Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons

Russia MFA responds to Pompeo statement against backdrop of “'Napoleon's Retreat from Moscow” painting

After New Year 11 babies are born in Stepanakert maternity hospital

Masis Mayilian is dismissed as Artsakh FM

Armenia PM’s spokesperson neither denies nor confirms Pashinyan's visit to Russia on January 11

US to appeal against UK court decision to refuse Assange extradition

Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: We will change these incapable authorities that destroying our state

Postanjyan: PM Pashinyan was not authorized to sign document which would hand over Shushi, Hadrut, other regions

Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)

Ex-premier: Armenia will have food problem in spring

Armenia opposition MP: PM Pashinyan started 2021 again with lie

UK court rejects extraditing Assange to US

Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war

Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article

Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"

Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement

Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region

Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy

UK coronavirus variant detected in Greece

Pastor dead, 2 injured in shooting at Texas church

Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow

Government to consider coronavirus state of emergency for Japan’s most-populated area

Germany politicians call on UK authorities to release Julian Assange

Germany ruling party leader nominee speaks in favor of strengthening EU ties with Turkey, Russia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search

193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US wants to halve the dose of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna to speed up coronavirus vaccination in country

Media: Trump tries to persuade Georgia Secretary of State to "find" votes to overturn presidential election results

Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker

Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh demining social facilities in Stepanakert

Fauci rejects Trump claim that US coronavirus deaths are overcounted

Cairo sources reveal information about UAE’s secret contacts with Iran over assassination of Fakhrizadeh

"UK" variant of COVID-19 reaches Cyprus

Russia MOD: Over 47,000 refugees have returned to Karabakh from Armenia

Armenia Security Council holds session chaired by Nikol Pashinyan and attended by Karabakh President

Armenia Ombudsman: Armenian servicemen in captivity in Azerbaijan must be returned immediately and without precondition

39-year-old dies after tragic car accident in Armenia's Lori Province, mother rejects medical aid

Demining center says how long clearance will last in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia Chamber of Advocates chairman addresses PM with questions about agreements with Aliyev and concessions

Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia Deputy FM discuss Armenian-Russian cooperation agenda and situation in Karabakh

Thousands participate in march on occasion of Soleimani's death anniversary in Baghdad

Armenian soldier Melkon Davtyan was singing during the last battle, died near Karabakh's Shushi

Opposition party member: Some people are trying to cast shade on Armenian Church and Supreme Patriarch

Mehr: Armenia to import 2,250 goods from Iran instead of Turkey

Republican Party of Armenia spokesperson: Nikol Pashinyan needs to be removed from power

Head of Armenia's Shurnukh village: The Russians said it's not up to them, decision has already been made

Karabakh President expresses condolences on death of President of National Union of Yazidis Aziz Tamoyan

Armenia confirms 229 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths

27-year-old driver dies after sliding from Ijevan-Yerevan road into a gorge

Russian peacekeepers demine over 400 hectares in Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenian sociologist Aharon Adibekyan dies

Political scientist: Shurnukh village and hydroelectric power plant in Tatev indicated as part of Armenia on USSR maps

IRGC general advises countries in region working with US and Israel to change their policies

Turkey leads NATO high readiness force

France imposes mandatory registration of new bicycles since 2021