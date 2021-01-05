Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled his visit to India scheduled for late January to focus on the fight against coronavirus, TASS reported.
Boris Johnson and Iranian PM Narendra Modi held talks and noted their mutual desire to develop bilateral relations and pointed out the need to build close cooperation between the countries, including in the fight against the pandemic.
The office at 10 Downing Street added that Johnson hopes to visit India later in the first half of 2021 ahead of the G7 summit to be held in the UK, where Modi is expected to be a guest.