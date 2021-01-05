Iran reports COVID-19 new strain first case

Iranian Health Minister Saeed Namaki on Tuesday confirmed the first case of a new COVID-19 strain that is at least 50% more infectious than the previous one, Tasnim reported.
The minister said that the case was brought by a passenger arriving from the UK.
He added that the carrier of the virus was hospitalized in a private clinic.
According to Namaki, the condition of the infected person is satisfactory, and he was previously isolated, despite negative test results upon arrival in Iran.
Earlier, on December 26, 2020, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ordered the country's authorities to increase vigilance over the COVID-19 new strain.