14 people in Armenia have symptoms of poisoning amid violations of requirements for water quality

Fourteen people in Armenia have symptoms of poisoning in connection with violations of the requirements for water quality.
Eight people have already been discharged, and six still receive medical care.
A sample was taken from the water and the results of the study revealed deviations in water quality.
The water supply has already been stopped from the source used by citizens who filed complaints about deteriorating health in the hospital. The place and cause of possible contamination of the source have been identified, urgent work is underway to eliminate it.