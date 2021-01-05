ECHR grants Armenian side petition

The European Court of Human Rights has granted another petition of the Armenian side on prisoners of war and abducted civilians and demanding that Azerbaijan provide information within the prescribed time limit.
According to the Armenian representative to the ECHR, taking into account the openly dismissive attitude of the Azerbaijani authorities to the legal processes and especially to the decisions of the ECHR, as well as numerous violations of the terms established in the court decisions, and the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, Armenia applied to the ECHR on January 3 and 5, demanding to submit the issue of Azerbaijani violations to the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.
Taking into account the importance of the processes related to prisoners of war and abducted persons, as well as the sensitivity of the issue, we once again urge citizens to refrain from publishing the names and/or other data of the mentioned persons on social networks.