Iran hands over plane crash report to Ukraine

Iran handed over to Ukraine a draft technical report on the causes of the UIA plane crash in Tehran.
According to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin, the report was submitted on the evening of December 31 and is being scrutinized by the competent authorities.
Ukraine has 60 days to include comments and suggestions in the report, after which Iran will have another month to finalize it. The report will be released after approval by the board of the International Civil Aviation Organization.