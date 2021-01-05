News
188 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh per day
188 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh per day
Russian peacekeepers ensured the safe return of another 188 refugees from the territory of Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh. 

Since November 14, 2020, a total of 47,475 people have already returned to Karabakh, the Russian defense ministry reported.

Russian specialists have already cleared 426.9 hectares of unexploded ordnance, 160.8 km of roads, 617 housing buildings, including 22 socially significant objects, 19,652 explosive items.

Russian military doctors have also provided assistance to 1,109 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 138 children.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
