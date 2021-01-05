Armenian MFA: De-occupation of territories occupied by Azerbaijan is at center of the Artsakh settlement

Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan has met in Artsakh with newly appointed Artsakh FM David Babayan.
According to the Armenian MFA, Ara Ayvazyan congratulated David Babayan on his appointment, wishing him productive activities in his new position.
The ministers highlighted the importance of strengthening traditional relations between the foreign ministries of Armenia and Artsakh, including through regular mutual visits and meetings to organize effective discussions around key issues of the foreign policy agenda and outline a range of further joint steps.
Ara Ayvazyan noted that today Artsakh and Armenia face issues that require urgent solutions, and close cooperation between state structures, primarily the foreign ministries of both countries, as well as their coordination, becomes more important than ever.
The foreign ministers thoroughly discussed the situation that has developed as a result of the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression against the people of Artsakh, as well as a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the November 9 statement, the solution of the main issues faced by the Artsakh Armenians.
Ayvazyan and Babayan noted the need to involve international expert structures on the spot to ensure comprehensive solutions.
The parties noted that the ceasefire, reached in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 9, creates grounds for holding discussions for the resumption of the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process within the OSCE Minsk Group format.
Recognition of the right to self-determination and the right to security of the people of Artsakh, de-occupation of the territories of Artsakh, which were in the Azerbaijani occupation, restoration, and protection of the rights of the Armenians of Artsakh, were noted as the key issue of the settlement.
During the meeting, Ayvazyan and Babayan signed a plan of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Armenia and Artsakh.
The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the leadership of the Artsakh MFA.