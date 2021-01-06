London court denies bail to Julian Assange

France, Germany, UK urge Iran to immediately stop uranium enrichment

Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses

IRGC says US ​​may face revenge for killing Soleimani

Turkish defense minister says Greece goes from door to door spreading lies

EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring

EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia and 3 other Gulf nations agree to fully normalize ties with Qatar

Armenian president congratulates nation on Christmas

Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson: It's necessary to take advantage of experience of 'ex'-presidents, generals

Donald Trump's Ferrari F430 being auctioned

Artsakh President and his family attend Christmas liturgy

Valerie Boyer: On this Christmas day, I remember the Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of the new genocide

US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate election

Peskov: Major countries are still responsible for peace in Karabakh

5th French aircraft with humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia

Bodies of 4 soldiers found on Mataghis territory

Armenia is among 21 places Ryanair offers to see in 2021

Israeli PM announces need to introduce another full quarantine

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in self-isolation

WHO head says China has not approved entry for experts

309 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

Bitcoin rate updates its historical maximum

Fire occurs in common roof of 3 residential buildings in Yerevan: 9 people evacuated

Russian peacekeepers defuse over 19,600 explosives in Nagorno-Karabakh

Norway: Two people vaccinated against COVID-19 die

Armenia celebrates Christmas

Iran hands over plane crash report to Ukraine

Amazon buying 11 planes to speed up shipping

Armenian MFA: De-occupation of territories occupied by Azerbaijan is at center of the Artsakh settlement

Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic

188 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh per day

UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies

Putin and Merkel discuss joint production of COVID-19 vaccines

Christmas Divine Liturgy being held in Armenia's Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

ECHR grants Armenian side petition

Turkish authorities intend to convert Armenian church into cultural center

Aliyev says he ordered construction of international airport in Nagorno-Karabakh

14 people in Armenia have symptoms of poisoning amid violations of requirements for water quality

Armenian PM assistant meets relatives of missing servicemen

France confirms 10 COVID-19 new strain cases

Iran reports COVID-19 new strain first case

Armenia and Artsakh FMs sign program of consultations

Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

Australian government calls for pressure on Trump to end Assange's harassment

Artsakh president and Armenia minister discuss help to Karabakh people

Al Jazeera: Iran sends request to Interpol to arrest 48 people, including Trump, amid Soleimani's murder

Father of missing soldier: There are over 800 Armenian prisoners in Baku

Alibaba founder billionaire Jack Ma reportedly goes missing

Armenian FM to leave for Artsakh

Missing soldiers' relatives protesting near Armenian government building

Armenia's military insurance fund accepting applications and documents

Armenia village head: Residents left their homes, part of Shurnukh to be transferred to Azerbaijan

Russian military peacekeeping doctors help over 1,100 residents of Nagorno-Karabakh

Israeli health ministry approves use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Russian peacekeepers conduct demining of Stepanakert using robotics

Saudi Arabia to reopen its land and sea borders with Qatar after long dispute

324 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia per day

Artsakh: Sappers clearing communities of Askeran region

Bodies of another 9 Armenian soldiers found during searches

Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Edward Snowden nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Greece PM makes new appointments to Cabinet

Israel defense ministry favors buying one more F-35 squadron from US

Armenia’s Shurnukh village residents burning their houses

Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh so far diffuse about 19,000 explosive ordnances

US Justice Department extremely disappointed in UK court decision on Assange case

Super-infectious “South African” coronavirus mutation is detected in UK

Artsakh ex-FM is appointed ambassador-at-large

China MFA calls US Deputy National Security Adviser’s theory on coronavirus origin “lies”

Poland special services prevent plotting of terrorism against Islamic religious facility

Armenia ex-envoy: It’s important for PM Pashinyan to record at least a success so that his betrayal will not be perfect

Netanyahu says Israel will not allow Iran to develop nuclear weapons

Russia MFA responds to Pompeo statement against backdrop of “'Napoleon's Retreat from Moscow” painting

After New Year 11 babies are born in Stepanakert maternity hospital

Masis Mayilian is dismissed as Artsakh FM

Armenia PM’s spokesperson neither denies nor confirms Pashinyan's visit to Russia on January 11

US to appeal against UK court decision to refuse Assange extradition

Armenia opposition’s candidate for PM: We will change these incapable authorities that destroying our state

Postanjyan: PM Pashinyan was not authorized to sign document which would hand over Shushi, Hadrut, other regions

Artsakh Diocese primate, Russian peacekeepers discuss Amaras Monastery issue (PHOTOS)

Ex-premier: Armenia will have food problem in spring

Armenia opposition MP: PM Pashinyan started 2021 again with lie

UK court rejects extraditing Assange to US

Armenia PM writes article about origin of recent Artsakh war

Criminal case on Russia military helicopter shot down by Azerbaijan is re-qualified under more severe article

Armenia ex-PM: We received news that Azerbaijanis are saying, "Get out of Tigranashen!"

Armenia Investigative Committee ex-official: I am far from idea that PM Pashinyan signed only that statement

Russia emergency ministry specialists to carry out demining in Karabakh’s Aghdam region

Ex-ambassador: After Moscow meeting Armenia National Security Survive director is sent to Baku in strict secrecy

UK coronavirus variant detected in Greece

Pastor dead, 2 injured in shooting at Texas church

Armenia village head: Crossing streets in Shurnukh will become problem as of tomorrow

Government to consider coronavirus state of emergency for Japan’s most-populated area

Germany politicians call on UK authorities to release Julian Assange

Germany ruling party leader nominee speaks in favor of strengthening EU ties with Turkey, Russia

Artsakh emergency service: Bodies of another 19 fallen Armenian soldiers, 1 civilian found during search

193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US wants to halve the dose of Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna to speed up coronavirus vaccination in country

Media: Trump tries to persuade Georgia Secretary of State to "find" votes to overturn presidential election results

Pelosi re-elected as US House speaker