US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate election

US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock won the Senate elections in Georgia, Reuters reports, citing data from Edison Research.
Warnock's Republican contestant was Kelly Loeffler.
The Baptist preacher Warnock defeated Loeffler in one of two Senate elections to determine who would control the upper house of Congress.
The fight between the second pair of Senate candidates, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, is still ongoing.
According to Edison Research, Warnock is 98% ahead of Loeffler by 1 % with approximately 40,000 votes, while Ossoff is ahead of Perdue by approximately 3,560 votes.