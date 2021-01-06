News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate election
US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate election
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock won the Senate elections in Georgia, Reuters reports, citing data from Edison Research.

Warnock's Republican contestant was Kelly Loeffler.

The Baptist preacher Warnock defeated Loeffler in one of two Senate elections to determine who would control the upper house of Congress.

The fight between the second pair of Senate candidates, Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, is still ongoing.

According to Edison Research, Warnock is 98% ahead of Loeffler by 1 % with approximately 40,000 votes, while Ossoff is ahead of Perdue by approximately 3,560 votes.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos