Armenia is among 21 places Ryanair offers to see in 2021

Ryanair says it’s time to start planning trips in 2021.
It has picked its top destinations for 2021 to make the planning easier, and included Armenia in the list, the Armenian embassy to Italy reported.
According to Ryanair, Armenia, located on the border of Eastern Europe and Asia, is a developing tourist destination that has something to offer for every taste with its historical sights, interesting culture, extreme sports, and delicious cuisine.
"Walking through the lamplit streets of Armenia’s enchanting capital, the first thing that strikes you is the city’s unique colours. Buildings covered in bright pink and dusty brown melt together as you mosey around, a fitting contrast of old and new. Nicknamed ‘The Pink City’, shops and café’s left and right are made from ancient volcanic stone that gives Yerevan an intriguing glow," the airline said.