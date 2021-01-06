Saudi Arabia and 3 other Gulf nations agree to fully normalize ties with Qatar

Saudi Arabia and three more of its Arab allies agreed to fully normalize ties with Qatar, Reuters reports, citing the Saudi Arabian MFA.
Saudi Arabia's FM Saud bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud told a briefing following a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council that a political will and good was shown to ensure the implementation of the agreement on restoration of diplomatic and other ties, including the resumption of flights.
The summit was held Tuesday. The sides discussed lifting the embargo on Qatar after a 3.5-year dispute.