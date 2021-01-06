Valerie Boyer: On this Christmas day, I remember the Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of the new genocide

On this day of Armenian Christmas, French Senator Valerie Boyer is thinking about the Armenians of Artsakh who have become victims of the new genocide.
"On this day of Armenian Christmas, I think about the Armenians of Artsakh who have become victims of the new genocide. I think about Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and the Dadivank Monastery. I think about this threatened legacy. I think about killing Christians.
Let's not forget them, let's condemn it and fight," she wrote.
En ce jour de Noël arménien je pense aux Arméniens de l'Artsakh victimes d'un nouveau génocide. Je pense au Père...