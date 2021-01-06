News
Wednesday
January 06
News
Wednesday
January 06
Valerie Boyer: On this Christmas day, I remember the Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of the new genocide
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

On this day of Armenian Christmas, French Senator Valerie Boyer is thinking about the Armenians of Artsakh who have become victims of the new genocide.

"On this day of Armenian Christmas, I think about the Armenians of Artsakh who have become victims of the new genocide. I think about Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan and the Dadivank Monastery. I think about this threatened legacy. I think about killing Christians.

Let's not forget them, let's condemn it and fight," she wrote.

Posted by Valérie Boyer on Wednesday, 6 January 2021
