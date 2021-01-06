Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses

An investigation was launched in Argentina amid a violation of the storage conditions for 400 doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Nacion reports, citing officials.
The doses were found to be unusable due to the disruption of the cold chain, the report says. The incident took place in the municipality of Olavarria, province of Buenos Aires.
Currently, two possible reasons for the circuit failure are being considered: a technical failure and an intentional change in temperature settings to damage the drug.
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine.