Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson: It's necessary to take advantage of experience of 'ex'-presidents, generals

It is necessary to take advantage of the experience and capabilities of 'former' authorities, including presidents and generals, Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook.
The experience and military-political resource of the former authorities, 'including the presidents and generals, are in demand today more than ever, especially in Artsakh,' he noted.
"Since both during the war and in the conditions of these difficult military-diplomatic developments, these figures can adequately defend the interests of the Motherland with their intelligence and perseverance in the fight against the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem," he added.