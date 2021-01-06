News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson: It's necessary to take advantage of experience of 'ex'-presidents, generals
Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson: It's necessary to take advantage of experience of 'ex'-presidents, generals
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It is necessary to take advantage of the experience and capabilities of 'former' authorities, including presidents and generals, Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson Senor Hasratyan wrote on his Facebook.

The experience and military-political resource of the former authorities, 'including the presidents and generals,  are in demand today more than ever, especially in Artsakh,' he noted.

"Since both during the war and in the conditions of these difficult military-diplomatic developments, these figures can adequately defend the interests of the Motherland with their intelligence and perseverance in the fight against the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem," he added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Bodies of 4 soldiers found on Mataghis territory
A group will work to search for the survivors in Hadrut and Fizuli-Hadrut area...
 ECHR grants Armenian side petition
According to the Armenian representative to the ECHR...
 Aliyev says he ordered construction of international airport in Nagorno-Karabakh
The airport should be built this year...
 Armenian PM assistant meets relatives of missing servicemen
The protesters hoped to meet with the prime minister...
 Father of missing soldier: There are over 800 Armenian prisoners in Baku
"We have no agreement with anyone...
 Missing soldiers' relatives protesting near Armenian government building
They also sent a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos