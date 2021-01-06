EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring

The European Union should develop a simplified mechanism for access to COVID-19 vaccines for the countries of the Eastern Partnership program - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine - as a strong signal of support for partner states.
According to the letter of the EU member states' FMs, they call on the European Commission to quickly develop a support mechanism to supply vaccines to the Western Balkans.
Providing simplified access to vaccines as soon as EU member states receive the number of doses they need is an important instrument of diplomatic influence today, the FMs added.