News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring
EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Union should develop a simplified mechanism for access to COVID-19 vaccines for the countries of the Eastern Partnership program - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Moldova, and Ukraine - as a strong signal of support for partner states.

According to the letter of the EU member states' FMs, they call on the European Commission to quickly develop a support mechanism to supply vaccines to the Western Balkans. 

Providing simplified access to vaccines as soon as EU member states receive the number of doses they need is an important instrument of diplomatic influence today, the FMs added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses
Russia is the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine...
 EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine
According to the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen...
 Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in self-isolation
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, commented...
 309 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia
During the day, 12 people died...
 Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Boris Johnson and Iranian PM Narendra Modi...
 UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies
Most businesses are expected to adapt to telecommuting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos