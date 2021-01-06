France, Germany, UK urge Iran to immediately stop uranium enrichment

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement calling on Iran to stop enriching uranium to 20%, the French MFA reported.
According to the statement, they are deeply concerned that Iran began enriching uranium to 20% at an underground fuel enrichment facility in Fordow. This action, which has no convincing civil justification and carries very serious risks, is a clear violation of Iran's obligations under the nuclear deal.
Paris, Berlin, and London say this Iranian move is a serious negative development that undermines the joint commitment of the agreement members to preserve the deal, and also risks jeopardizing the possibility of a return to the US deal with the arrival of a new administration.
The sides urged Iran to immediately stop enriching uranium to 20%, revise its enrichment program to the limits agreed in the Iranian deal, and refrain from any further escalation steps that would further reduce the space for effective diplomacy.