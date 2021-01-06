US Congress kicks off meeting on official confirmation of presidential elections' results

The US Congress convened on Wednesday to seal president-elect Joe Biden’s victory in US presidential elections, Reuters reported.
A group of Republican congressmen said they would challenge Biden's victory over the election, or try to postpone the certification of his victory.
Another part of the Republicans believes that these efforts can harm the state. They called for certification of the presidential election results to clear the way for Biden's January 20 oath.
The US President himself does not admit defeat.