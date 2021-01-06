Armenian PM has phone talks with French president

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan had phone talks with the French president Emmanuel Macron.
The sides referred to the humanitarian situation caused amid the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and the overcoming of the challenges.
The PM thanked the French leader for his attention and support during the difficult days for the Armenian people.
The two also discussed a number of issues related to the agenda of Armenian-French relations and the development of economic cooperation.