News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Armenian PM has phone talks with French president
Armenian PM has phone talks with French president
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan had phone talks with the French president Emmanuel Macron.

The sides referred to the humanitarian situation caused amid the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh and the overcoming of the challenges. 

The PM thanked the French leader for his attention and support during the difficult days for the Armenian people.

The two also discussed a number of issues related to the agenda of Armenian-French relations and the development of economic cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos