US Senate temporarily suspends its work amid chaos near Capitol

Senator James Lankford was suddenly interrupted during his speech, and the US Senate was quick to call a recess amid the chaos created by supporters of US President Donald Trump near the Capitol.

The Senate resumed its work after nearly 10 minutes, Fox News reported.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump broke through the Capitol fences, took the steps of one of the buildings, and waved flags with the electoral logo and the image of the US President.

Clashes with police officers have been reported. According to Russia's RIA Novosti report from the scene, there are injured.

Congress is now discussing the issue of officially approving the results of the presidential elections.

The Republican group intends to challenge the victory of the US President-elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump does not admit defeat and continues to insist on election fraud.