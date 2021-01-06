News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
US Senate temporarily suspends its work amid chaos near Capitol
US Senate temporarily suspends its work amid chaos near Capitol
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents


Senator James Lankford was suddenly interrupted during his speech, and the US Senate was quick to call a recess amid the chaos created by supporters of US President Donald Trump near the Capitol.

The Senate resumed its work after nearly 10 minutes, Fox News reported.

Supporters of US President Donald Trump broke through the Capitol fences, took the steps of one of the buildings, and waved flags with the electoral logo and the image of the US President. 

Clashes with police officers have been reported. According to Russia's RIA Novosti report from the scene, there are injured.

Congress is now discussing the issue of officially approving the results of the presidential elections.

The Republican group intends to challenge the victory of the US President-elect Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump does not admit defeat and continues to insist on election fraud.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos