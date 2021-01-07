News
Trump urges his supporters to 'go home'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump appealed to his supporters, who caused riots in the Capitol building, urging them to 'go home,' CNN reported.

"I know your pain. I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," Trump said, his words offering little to placate a crowd he has lied to about the results of November's presidential contest.

"You have to go home now. We have to have peace," Trump said, several hours after the doors of the Capitol building were breached, his own vice president was evacuated and multiple police offers were injured in the mob violence. "We have to have law and order."

 
