Thursday
January 07
Thursday
January 07
Biden says Capitol riot is 'insurrection' and 'chaos'
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

US President-elect Joe Biden made an address in connection with the events in the Capitol building, calling the incident "insurrection,' USA Today reported.

According to him, this is "chaos." He told President Donald Trump to go on national TV to urge his supporters to end their siege.

“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, now,” Biden said from The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “I call on this mob to pull back now and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”
