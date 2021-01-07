US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of Trump's impeachment

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she was drawing up articles of impeachment for US President Donald Trump.
"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," she said on Twitter. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."
I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021
