News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
January 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.59
EUR
641.11
RUB
7.02
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of Trump's impeachment
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of Trump's impeachment
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said she was drawing up articles of impeachment for US President Donald Trump.

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," she said on Twitter. "We can't allow him to remain in office, it's a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos