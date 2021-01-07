US legislators’ joint session resumes at Congress

The US Congress has resumed a joint session of lawmakers, during which members of the House and Senate shall approve the results of the vote of the Electoral College, which supported the victory of Joe Biden in the November 3 presidential election, Voice of America reported.
Congress members were forced to adjourn on Wednesday afternoon when hundreds of President Donald Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, demanding the cancellation of the election results, which had resulted in the incumbent president losing to his Democratic opponent.
During the current session, lawmakers will debate on the attempts of some pro-Trump lawmakers to challenge the election results in several states. But according to observers, this attempt is unlikely to be successful.