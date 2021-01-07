News
Instagram, Facebook, Twitter freeze Trump's accounts
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Instagram, following the example Facebook and Twitter, has frozen the Instagram account of US President Donald Trump for 24 hours, informed Instagram CEO Adam Moser, commenting on the Facebook message about such a suspension.

Earlier, Twitter froze the US president's account for 12 hours and Facebook—for 24 hours.

These social media platforms and YouTube have blocked Trump's video message to the protesters, explaining that it violates their rules.

Donald Trump had addressed the protesters near the Capitol amid the unrest there and declared that the presidential election in November was "stolen" from him. He had also called on his supporters to go home.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
