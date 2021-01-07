Washington mayor extends Wednesday’s public emergency for 15 Days

By the order of the Mayor of Washington D.C., Muriel Bowser, Wednesday’s public emergency in the US capital has been extended for 15 Days—until January 21.
According to her respective statement, the protesters who stormed into the Congress building “have fired chemical irritants, bricks, bottles, and guns. They have breached the security of the Capitol and their destructive and riotous behavior has the potential to spread beyond the Capitol. Their motivation is ongoing.”
“President Trump continues to fan rage and violence by contending that the Presidential election was invalid. Persons are dissatisfied with judicial rulings and the findings of State Boards of Elections, and some persons can be expected to continue their violent protests through the inauguration,” the statement also reads.
“Today’s events and the reasonable apprehension of an ongoing public emergency represent an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of District residents that requires emergency protective actions. Accordingly, by this Order, the public emergency declared by Mayor’s Order 2021-002 earlier this afternoon is hereby extended for a total of fifteen (15) days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order,” the statement adds.