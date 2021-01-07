The Hill: US officials start discussing possibility of invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Administration officials have started discussing the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office, according to a source familiar with the matter, The Hill reported.

Officials have exchanged calls and messages about the extraordinary measure, which would require a majority of Cabinet officials plus Vice President Pence to declare to Congress that Trump is unable to fulfill his duties as president.

The discussions appear to be limited and it's not clear whether they have reached the level of any Cabinet officials. It is not clear that officials would actually move forward with invoking the 25th Amendment, or that enough Cabinet members would even support it, particularly given Trump has only two weeks left in office.

A White House official said Pence had not been approached or involved in any pursuit of the 25th Amendment.

Still, the fact that it is being discussed reflects how rapidly Trump’s standing has deteriorated over the course of the day Wednesday, which saw him urge supporters to march on the Capitol before they forced their way into the building after overwhelming police.

One former White House official acknowledged the possibility that there are discussions about the 25th Amendment but said they hadn’t gotten the sense that there were any serious talks about it at this point.

Trump’s Cabinet includes many officials who have been exceedingly loyal to him, and it seems doubtful that a majority would agree to remove him.

Meanwhile, Democrats increased public pressure on Trump administration officials to take the extraordinary step. A group of Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sent a letter to Pence Wednesday evening calling on him to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office following the day’s chaotic events. Some Democrats have also called for Trump to be impeached and removed from office.

The National Association of Manufacturers, a trade group that has enjoyed influence in the Trump administration, also issued a statement saying Pence “should seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.”

Republicans have also publicly rebuked Trump in the wake of the violence and said that he bears responsibility.