Artsakh President convenes consultation on social, housing programs

Iraq judiciary issues arrest warrant for Trump over Soleimani killing

PM spokesperson: Armenia interested in possibility of transferring Armenian cargo to Russia, Iran via Azerbaijan

Armenia MFA: November 9 statement does not impose restrictions on relations with Artsakh at various levels

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev threatens Armenia again

Noubar Afeyan’s Moderna aims to make up to 1bn doses of coronavirus vaccine this year

Artsakh presidential spokesperson: There were several shots but in the air

Patriarch of All Russia urges not to ignore religious leaders’ role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Aliyev: Specific works being carried out to open Nakhchivan corridor

Trump pledges to ensure "orderly transition" of power on January 20

WarGonzo: Special plane with doctors on board arrives in Yerevan from Moscow

Macron: France favors seeking long-term political solution to Karabakh conflict

New York to deploy 1,000 members of state’s National Guards to Washington

Indonesia's Merapi volcano spews hot clouds, 500 people are evacuated

US Congress officially confirms Biden's victory

Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

Turkey court orders arresting 2 ex-civil servants in connection with Hrant Dink assassination

White House deputy national security adviser resigns

201 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Catholicos of All Armenians holding requiem service at Yerevan military pantheon

The Hill: US officials start discussing possibility of invoking 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office

Four dead during riots at US Capitol

Washington mayor extends Wednesday’s public emergency for 15 Days

Instagram, Facebook, Twitter freeze Trump's accounts

US legislators’ joint session resumes at Congress

US Congress session on confirmation of presidential election results to continue during the day

Trump again calls on supporters at Capitol to go home

Facebook, YouTube remove Trump video on "stolen" presidential election

Curfew comes into force in Washington

All protesters removed from US Capitol building

Woman, wounded in Capitol riots, dies

New York police say there are no protests in city

Senate cleared of Trump supporters

Biden says Capitol riot is 'insurrection' and 'chaos'

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says she is drawing up articles of Trump's impeachment

Syria repels Israeli strike south of Damascus

FBI enters US Capitol building

Wargonzo: Azerbaijan opens fire in Karabakh

Trump urges his supporters to 'go home'

Woman injured near Capitol: Her condition is critical

Senator reports on shooting in Capitol: US president Trump calls supporters to remain peaceful

US senator: Protesters have charged the Capitol

Facebook removing 'like' button from public pages

US Senate temporarily suspends its work amid chaos near Capitol

Trump supporters break through Capitol fences

Armenian PM has phone talks with French president

Dutch regulator says Moderna vaccine should protect against COVID-19 new strain

US Congress kicks off meeting on official confirmation of presidential elections' results

Rouhani says Iran welcomes any move by Joe Biden aimed at compensating for past mistakes

COVID-19: Armenian health ministry says quarantine to be extended for 6 months

EU does not recognize new Venezuelan parliament

Financial bonuses of Apple head flow by 40% in a year

London court denies bail to Julian Assange

Man commits suicide in Yerevan

France, Germany, UK urge Iran to immediately stop uranium enrichment

Argentina investigating spoilage of Russian COVID-19 vaccine 400 doses

IRGC says US ​​may face revenge for killing Soleimani

Turkish defense minister says Greece goes from door to door spreading lies

EU member states FMs urge to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Eastern Partnership countries by spring

EU issues conclusion on safety and efficacy of Noubar Afeyan's COVID-19 vaccine

Saudi Arabia and 3 other Gulf nations agree to fully normalize ties with Qatar

Armenian president congratulates nation on Christmas

Artsakh defense army ex-spokesperson: It's necessary to take advantage of experience of 'ex'-presidents, generals

Donald Trump's Ferrari F430 being auctioned

Artsakh President and his family attend Christmas liturgy

Valerie Boyer: On this Christmas day, I remember the Armenians of Artsakh, the victims of the new genocide

US Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate election

Peskov: Major countries are still responsible for peace in Karabakh

5th French aircraft with humanitarian aid arrives in Armenia

Bodies of 4 soldiers found on Mataghis territory

Media: Turkish journalist accuses Erdogan of physical assault

Armenia is among 21 places Ryanair offers to see in 2021

Israeli PM announces need to introduce another full quarantine

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in self-isolation

WHO head says China has not approved entry for experts

309 COVID-19 new cases reported in Armenia

Bitcoin rate updates its historical maximum

Fire occurs in common roof of 3 residential buildings in Yerevan: 9 people evacuated

Russian peacekeepers defuse over 19,600 explosives in Nagorno-Karabakh

Norway: Two people vaccinated against COVID-19 die

Armenia celebrates Christmas

Iran hands over plane crash report to Ukraine

Amazon buying 11 planes to speed up shipping

Armenian MFA: De-occupation of territories occupied by Azerbaijan is at center of the Artsakh settlement

Boris Johnson cancels visit to India amid COVID-19 pandemic

188 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh per day

UK government offers £ 4.6bn bailout package to companies

Putin and Merkel discuss joint production of COVID-19 vaccines

Christmas Divine Liturgy being held in Armenia's Etchmiadzin (LIVE)

ECHR grants Armenian side petition

Turkish authorities intend to convert Armenian church into cultural center

Aliyev says he ordered construction of international airport in Nagorno-Karabakh

14 people in Armenia have symptoms of poisoning amid violations of requirements for water quality

Armenian PM assistant meets relatives of missing servicemen

France confirms 10 COVID-19 new strain cases

Iran reports COVID-19 new strain first case

Armenia and Artsakh FMs sign program of consultations

Armenia's president Sarkissian tests positive for COVID-19

Australian government calls for pressure on Trump to end Assange's harassment

Artsakh president and Armenia minister discuss help to Karabakh people