Turkey court orders arresting 2 ex-civil servants in connection with Hrant Dink assassination

A Turkish court has ordered the arrest of two former civil servants in connection with the 2007 murder of Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, then editor-in-chief of Istanbul's Armenian weekly Agos, Cumhuriyet newspaper reported.
These two civil servants are gendarmerie intelligence officers Veysel Sahin and Volkan Sahin, who were aware of but did not report on the plotting of Dink's assassination.
Hrant Dink was assassinated on January 19, 2007 in front of the then office of Agos. A 17-year-old unemployed young man named Ogun Samant confessed to the murder, and in 2011, he was sentenced to about 23 years in prison.
The investigation into the assassination, however, showed that the security forces were aware of the conspiracy to assassinate Dink, but did not take any action to prevent it.
The next court hearing in the case of Hrant Dink's assassination is scheduled for Friday.