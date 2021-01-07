Artsakh emergency service: No dead bodies found during Wednesday’s search

No dead bodies were found during the search operations in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Wednesday. Hunan Tadevosyan, head of the information and public relations department of the Artsakh State Service for Emergency Situations, told about this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Thursday morning.

He noted that the search continues today in the directions of Hadrut, Fizuli, and Talish-Mataghis regions. "The work will not stop until we are convinced once and for all that there are no bodies [left]," Tadevosyan added.

A total of 1,188 bodies of fallen Armenians, including those of civilians, have been retrieved so far.