White House deputy national security adviser resigns

President Donald Trump's deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger resigned Wednesday afternoon in response to Trump's reaction to a group of his supporters breaching the US Capitol, a person close to Pottinger confirmed to CNN, the latter reported.
Pottinger told people there was very little for him to consider, the person said. Bloomberg was first to report that Pottinger had resigned.
Thus, Pottinger has joined a number of officials deciding to leave the Trump administration due to the Capitol Hill riots.
The White House has not yet commented on his resignation.
Two top aides to first lady Melania Trump resigned on Wednesday in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill, and more top White House officials were considering resigning, including national security adviser Robert O’Brien, sources familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported.